Folmer, Seth top market chicken show

Gabriel Folmer (third from right) showed the Grand Champion Market Chickens, with Corey Seth (fourth from left) showing the Reserve Champion Market Chickens. Pictured with Folmer and Seth are Meigs County Fair Royalty Livestock Princess Lizzie Parry, Little Mister Meigs County Everett Lee, Fair Queen First Runner Up Shelbe Cochran, Fair Queen Olivia Harris, Fair King Jacob Spencer and Livestock Prince Jacob Fitch. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

ROCKSPRINGS — Gabriel Folmer and Corey Seth will top the Market Chicken sale bill for Saturday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale after taking top honors in the Junior Fair Market Chicken Show on Tuesday.

Gabriel Folmer’s pen of chickens was named Grand Champion Market Chickens, with Corey Seth’s pen of chickens named the Reserve Champion Market Chickens. Rounding out the top five were Kendall Schagel, McKenzie Smith, and Lucas Finlaw.

Market Chicken results, by weight class, were as follows:

Class 1 — Dominique Butcher, Logan Chaffee, Brogan Jenkins, Shayla Campbell;

Class 2 — Samuel Williams, Zachary King, Sarah Williams, Brylan Smith, Kolsyn Jenkins;

Class 3 — Charlotte Hysell, Zoey Barnhart, Audrey Hysell;

Class 4 — Gabriel Folmer, Kendall Schagel, Lucas Finlaw;

Class 5 — Corey Seth, McKenzie Smith, Porter Webb, Hunter Smith, and Landen Woods.

Lucas Finlaw was named the Grand Champion Chicken Showman and Landen Woods the Reserve Champion Chicken Showman during Tuesday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Poultry Show.

Additional showmanship competitors were as follows (by class, in place order):

Senior — Zachary King, Samuel Williams;

Junior — Lucas Finlaw, Charlotte Hysell, Audrey Hysell;

Intermediate — Landen Woods, Corey Seth, Hunter Smith, Sarah Williams, Shayla Cmpbell;

Novice (only first and second listed in order) — Kendall Schagel, Porter Webb, Zoey Barnhart, Logan Chaffee, Gabriel Folmer, Brogan Jenkins, Kolsyn Jenkins, Brylan Smith, McKenzie Smith.

In the non-market poultry show, results were as follows:

Pullets: Pen of Pullets — Grand Champion Kendall Schagel, Reserve Champion Dominique Butcher;

Fancy Poultry: Seramas — Grand Champion Kathryn Ryan; Grand Champion Fancy Poultry Kathryn Ryan;

Ducks — Grand Champion Nicole Buckley, Reserve Champion Dominique Butcher;

Quails — Grand Champion Elizabeth Spires, Reserve Champion Audrey Hysell;

Bantams — Grand Champion Lucas Finlaw, Reserve Champion Porter Webb.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.