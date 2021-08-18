Fate of man accused of killing Yarmouth police sergeant in hands of jury

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The fate of a man charged with killing Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon is now in the hands of a jury.

Deliberations are expected to continue Wednesday morning in the case against Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville.

Prosecutors said he shot and killed Gannon and badly injured his K-9 Nero in April 2018.

Latanowich claims he was acting in self-defense.

In Tuesday’s closing arguments, both sides urged jurors to keep an open mind.

“If this was someone who wanted to kill cops, he would have shot once, twice, three, four times,” defense attorney Joseph Krowski said. “He would have continued to shoot. If this was someone who wanted to kill cops, he would’ve been in that hole waiting to shoot cops. He didn’t know it was the police.”

Prosecutor Michael Trudeau urged jurors to use common sense when considering the case. Trudeau argued that text messages and voicemails Latanowich sent during the incident indicate he knew the police were coming to arrest him.

“Do not fall prey to a defense of manufactured falsehoods. Keep your eye on the ball,” Trudeau told the jury. “This case is not a debate on police policy and procedure. Nor is it a case about a mysterious roving gang bent on killing. It is definitely not a case where self-defense could have come into play.”

“This case is about the murder of Officer Sean Gannon and the shooting of K9 Nero. Keep that in mind,” Trudeau added.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

They are expected to continue deliberations at 9 a.m.

