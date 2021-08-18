Cancel
Ely, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ely

Posted by 
Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 6 days ago

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bV7YbVS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ely News Beat

Ely News Beat

Ely, NV
With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

