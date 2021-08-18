4-Day Weather Forecast For Ely
ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy Smoke
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
