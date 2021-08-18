Comcast, ViacomCBS to Launch European Streaming Service SkyShowtime

ViacomCBS has decided to shut down the standalone version of Paramount Plus in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland — less than a year after launching the streamer in the Nordics — and will merge it with the new SkyShowtime service coming in 2022. On Wednesday, Comcast and ViacomCBS announced their formation of a joint venture that will introduce the SkyShowtime subscription VOD service in 22 European territories starting next year. SkyShowtime will include content from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS brands, including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock. A source familiar with the media...