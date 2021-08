AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron on Tuesday announced it will take over managing operations at Firestone Stadium and will no longer use a third party to manage operations. Moving forward, the city’s Recreation and Parks Bureau will manage all youth, amateur, high school and collegiate softball events at the stadium, in addition to managing annual events and adding new programs, according to a news release. The stadium was dedicated in 1925 by Harvey Firestone, and it was owned and operated by the Firestone Company until it was donated to the city in 1988. The move will save the city $85,000 a year, according to Ellen Lander Nischt, senior strategic counsel and press secretary for the city. The city will also collect tournament fees directly.