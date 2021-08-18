Cancel
Environment

WAFF's Wednesday morning weather

WAFF
 7 days ago

www.waff.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Chance for thunderstorms enters Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for more heat for the middle of the week as highs across the area will again climb into the upper 80s on Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for light winds thoughout the day with the greatest chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon. A slight chance of rain and storms wil continue through about 2 a.m. as overnight lows drop to around 72. For Thursday, expect more unsettled weather with highs again in the upper 80s and a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
Manchester, NH

Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner. Wednesday’s Weather. Heat and humidity today will make it feel like 96....
EnvironmentUPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/25/2021

Today, rain and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in some U.P. spots. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east through the day. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Temperatures may turn cooler from west to east in the late afternoon and some wind is possible. South to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.
Wednesday Weather
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Weather

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Thursday. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy,...
Erie, PA

Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

More of the same with high humidity and very warm temps through the week. Some showers/storms possible in the heat and from waves that move by. Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday. Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.61″
East Texas, PA

Wednesday’s Weather: Hot and humid again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm start with temperatures in the mid 70s. Expect sunny skies and another hot afternoon ahead. A heat advisory is once again in effect through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s and feel like the triple digits. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. That slight chance for rain sticks around through the weekend. A few clouds and the chance for rain will help cool temperatures just slightly over the next few days. Better chances for rain will be in the forecast for early next week.
Wednesday, August 25 Morning Forecast

Wednesday, August 25 Morning Forecast

Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as high pressure holds strong. With this ridge taking over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout the remainder of the week. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. This sweltering stretch continues through Thursday with highs holding into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts eastward. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier day with a little more coverage on Sunday. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week.
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Today was blazing hot, and it will stay warm and muggy tonight. Isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 70s. We have a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. It's also going to be cooler by the end of the week.
EnvironmentKEYT

Wednesday morning forecast August 25th

Temperatures are warming by 4 to 8 degrees everywhere except the South Coast Wednesday. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s. As a ridge of high pressure expands westward toward the region, heights are rising. Combined with some offshore trends and a weak sundowner on the South Coast, the region is warming.
Alabama State

Red Cross of North Alabama helping flood victims in Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Search and rescue efforts are still underway in Tennessee after this past weekend’s deadly flooding. The devastating flooding is just a couple of hours away from where we are in the Valley. According to reports, 17 inches of rain fell in less than a 24-hour window....

