Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

SCS teacher identified after reportedly dying from COVID-19

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMWRv_0bV7YH3200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has identified a teacher who recently died as Ashley Leatherwood.

Leatherwood’s family said she died after contracting COVID-19 in the classroom.

The family spoke with FOX13 over the phone but would not go on camera due to privacy concerns.

Leatherwood worked at Riverwood Elementary and was reportedly a second-grade teacher.

In a message to parents, SCS said Leatherwood was a valuable member of the team who will be missed dearly.

SCS said counselors will be onsite at the school to help students, teachers and staff process the tragedy.

Parents can contact SCS if their child needs emotional support, the message said.

“Together we will remain strong,” SCS said.

The district said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

SCS would not provide personal details on Leatherwood’s death.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family during this time,” the district said in a statement.

SCS will not release specific details about positive COVID-19 cases in order to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those impacted, officials said.

The district is exploring options for a COVID-19 weekly dashboard.

SCS there are 132 students who tested positive for the virus, and 62 teachers and staff.

One parent, whose daughter is in the 4th grade at Riverwood, said she’s concerned because her daughter has asthma, an underlying health condition.

LaQuita Smith said her daughter is home after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“I took her to the emergency room because my baby could barely walk,” Smith said. “She had a high fever of 103.7.”

Smith said learning of Leatherwood’s death made her angry.

Leatherwood’s family said she had underlying health issues. She suffered from kidney disease and was on dialysis.

Smith said she thinks the school needs to be shut down completely.

“I think we need to go back to virtual,” she said. “I’m no longer willing to try with SCS. My daughter is safer at home than she is at school.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 37

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
56K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
City
Cordova, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scs#Covid 19#West Tennessee#Scs#Shelby County Schools#Riverwood Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Shelby County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

SCS offers grief counseling to all SCS students and faculty following recent COVID-19 deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grief counseling is available to all students and faculty as they work to navigate their feelings following the death of 16-year-old Azorean Tatum. Tatum was a 16-year-old student at Westwood High School who died from complications related to COVID-19 over the weekend, according to his family. Many close to him are now grieving his death.
Shelby County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shelby County Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has established a data dashboard to report COVID-19 cases district-wide. SCS reported 255 district-managed student cases and 46 SCS charter student cases for week two of the school year. There were 25 district-managed staff cases and eight SCS charter staff cases. The data dashboard...
Desoto County, MSPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Second DeSoto County school going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

A second DeSoto County school will be going virtual due to coronavirus cases. Lewisburg Middle School will be virtual starting Thursday. Based on recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Lewisburg Middle School will transition to virtual learning on Thursday, August 26th. The recommendation came after a review of COVID student case numbers and clusters of cases in multiple classrooms. Virtual learning is tentatively scheduled for Lewisburg Middle School students through Wednesday, September 8th.
Alabama StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Alabama woman wears space helmet to school board meeting

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman was not over the moon about her school district’s mask policy, so she protested by wearing a space helmet at Monday night’s meeting. The unidentified woman, who left before the Mobile County Alabama Public School System meeting ended, was part of a group of protesters who were objecting to the mask mandate in county schools caused by the coronavirus pandemic, WPMI reported.
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

What we know about MLK Prep being closed for 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLK Preparatory High School is closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of what Frayser Community Schools said is a faculty and staff illness. Parents told FOX13 the school shut its doors specifically because of COVID-related issues. A spokeswoman with the district sent this statement:. “As a matter of...
Oxford, MSPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City of Oxford under mask mandate, mayor says

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford, Mississippi is now under a mask mandate as COVID-19 infections continue. According to a video released by Mayor Robyn Tannehill, masks are required indoors in all settings and outdoors in large groups when social distancing isn’t possible. Oxford’s Board of Aldermen is reviewing the mandate weekly.
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Orange County latest Florida school district to require masks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Florida school district has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff members. Officials from Orange County Public Schools, which covers much of the Orlando metropolitan area, made the decision in a Tuesday night meeting. The board decided that the policy will go into effect next week, WFTV reported. Medical exemptions will be honored, however.

Comments / 37

Community Policy