Crescent City Weather Forecast
CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
