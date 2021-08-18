Cancel
Crescent City, FL

Crescent City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 6 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV7Y4eq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

