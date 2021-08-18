Cancel
Jefferson, NC

West. Jefferson Weather Forecast

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 6 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7XwlG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

