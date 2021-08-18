West. Jefferson Weather Forecast

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



