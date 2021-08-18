West. Jefferson Weather Forecast
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
