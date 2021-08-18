Kayenta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
