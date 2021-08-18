Kayenta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 32 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



