Worland, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Worland

Worland News Alert
 6 days ago

WORLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bV7XW0U00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

