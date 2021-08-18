4-Day Weather Forecast For Worland
WORLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
