Daily Weather Forecast For Stigler
STIGLER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0