Stigler, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Stigler

Posted by 
Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 6 days ago

STIGLER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bV7XUF200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

