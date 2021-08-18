Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zuni, NM

A rainy Wednesday in Zuni — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Zuni News Watch
Zuni News Watch
 6 days ago

(ZUNI, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Zuni Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Zuni:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bV7XCbC00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Zuni News Watch

Zuni News Watch

Zuni, NM
27
Followers
162
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zuni, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy