Daily Weather Forecast For Yerington

YERINGTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.