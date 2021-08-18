Daily Weather Forecast For Yerington
YERINGTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
