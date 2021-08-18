Cancel
Everett, PA

Everett Daily Weather Forecast

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7X92G00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

