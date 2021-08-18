Everett Daily Weather Forecast
EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
