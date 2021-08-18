Everett Daily Weather Forecast

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



