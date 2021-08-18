Dillon Weather Forecast
DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Light rain likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
