Bailey, CO

Bailey Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bailey Times
 6 days ago

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bV7X7Go00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bailey Times

Bailey, CO
ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

