Bailey Daily Weather Forecast

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.