Bailey Daily Weather Forecast
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
