Weather Forecast For Amery
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
