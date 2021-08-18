Daily Weather Forecast For Rotonda West
ROTONDA WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
