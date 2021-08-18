Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Rotonda West

Posted by 
Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 6 days ago

ROTONDA WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bV7X4cd00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
