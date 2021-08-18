Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hill, VA

Weather Forecast For South Hill

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 6 days ago

SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bV7X05j00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
75
Followers
243
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Hill, VA
City
Chance, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy