4-Day Weather Forecast For Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
