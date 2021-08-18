Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinckneyville, IL

Cloudy forecast for Pinckneyville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 6 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinckneyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV7Wuol00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville, IL
57
Followers
235
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinckneyville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy