Prairie Du Chien Weather Forecast

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.