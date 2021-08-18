Cancel
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Prairie Du Chien Weather Forecast

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 6 days ago

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bV7Ws3J00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prairie Du Chien, WI
With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

