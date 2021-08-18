Prairie Du Chien Weather Forecast
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0