Marion, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Marion

Posted by 
Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 6 days ago

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bV7WqHr00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

