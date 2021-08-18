Cancel
Litchfield, IL

Weather Forecast For Litchfield

Posted by 
Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 6 days ago

LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bV7WpP800

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

