Ruidoso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
