Ruidoso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



