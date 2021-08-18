Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 6 days ago

RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bV7Wold00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso, NM
61
Followers
222
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy