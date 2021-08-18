Cancel
Salida, CO

Salida is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 6 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Salida, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salida:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV7Wm0B00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salida, CO
