Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.