Franklin, NH

Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Franklin Times
 6 days ago

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

