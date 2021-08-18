4-Day Weather Forecast For Crystal City
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
