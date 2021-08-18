Cancel
Crystal City, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crystal City

Crystal City Digest
 6 days ago

CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UscX_0bV7WkEj00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

