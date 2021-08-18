Cancel
Warren, AR

Wednesday set for rain in Warren — 3 ways to make the most of it

Warren Times
Warren Times
 6 days ago

(WARREN, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Warren Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warren:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7WiTH00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Warren Times

Warren Times

Warren, AR
