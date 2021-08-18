Cancel
Richfield, UT

Richfield Daily Weather Forecast

Richfield Journal
Richfield Journal
 6 days ago

RICHFIELD, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bV7WhaY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

