Marathon Daily Weather Forecast

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 82 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 81 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



