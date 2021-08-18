Marathon Daily Weather Forecast
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 82 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
