Belle Plaine, MN

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Belle Plaine

Posted by 
Belle Plaine News Flash
 6 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belle Plaine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bV7WYat00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine, MN
