Willcox, AZ

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Willcox Today
 6 days ago

(WILLCOX, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Willcox Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Willcox:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bV7WTBG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Willcox, AZ
ABOUT

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

