Douglas, WY

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Douglas News Beat
 6 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Douglas Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV7WSIX00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

