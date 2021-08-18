4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown
LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Light Rain Likely
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Light Rain Likely
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
