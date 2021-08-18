Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsville, UT

Grantsville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 6 days ago

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bV7WMFP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Grantsville Times

Grantsville Times

Grantsville, UT
38
Followers
209
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantsville, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy