Weather Forecast For Omak
OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
