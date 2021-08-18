Cancel
Lamar, CO

Lamar Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 6 days ago

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bV7WIiV00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

