Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mammoth Lakes Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mammoth Lakes Daily
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 6 days ago

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bV7WHpm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes, CA
17
Followers
219
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mammoth Lakes, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy