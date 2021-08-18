Mammoth Lakes Daily Weather Forecast
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
