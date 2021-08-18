4-Day Weather Forecast For Odessa
ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
