Moab Weather Forecast

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



