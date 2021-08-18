Moab Weather Forecast
MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
