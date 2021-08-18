Rawlins Weather Forecast
RAWLINS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
