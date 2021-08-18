4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
