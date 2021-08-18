Cancel
Libby, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby

Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 6 days ago

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bV7WDIs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Libby, MT
With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

