Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast
NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
