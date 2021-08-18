Caribou Weather Forecast

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.