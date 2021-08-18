Caribou Weather Forecast
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
