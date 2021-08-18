Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steele, ND

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Steele News Alert
Steele News Alert
 6 days ago

(STEELE, ND) A sunny Wednesday is here for Steele, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Steele:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptPzV_0bV7W5KJ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Steele News Alert

Steele News Alert

Steele, ND
5
Followers
211
Post
371
Views
ABOUT

With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steele, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy