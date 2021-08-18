Daily Weather Forecast For Big Sandy
BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Areas of fog then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
