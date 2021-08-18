Cancel
Big Sandy, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Big Sandy

Big Sandy Bulletin
Big Sandy Bulletin
 6 days ago

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bV7W1nP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Areas of fog then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Big Sandy Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

