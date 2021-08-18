Cancel
Evant, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Evant Today
 6 days ago

(EVANT, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Evant Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Evant:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anWcn_0bV7W0ug00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

