Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
