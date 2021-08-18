Cancel
Richfield, ID

Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Richfield Post
 6 days ago

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bV7VwY000

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richfield, ID
